Lou Lamoriello appears primed to return to the Tri-State Area.

The Athletic's Arthur Staple reports that there is a deal in place for the former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager to take over the hockey operations of the New York Islanders.

An exact job title for the 75-year-old Lamoriello and an official announcement is expected in the coming days. There had been talk of Lamoriello joining the organization for weeks.

Prior to joining the Leafs, Lamoriello served as president and GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987 to 2015, winning Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003.

Lamoriello was moved from the Leafs' general manager's office and into a senior advisory role on April 30 with Kyle Dubas assuming the GM job.

Staple also reports that Lamoriello met with impending unrestricted free agent and Islanders captain John Tavares last week. The 27-year-old Mississauga, Ont. native hits the open market on July 1 and meeting with Lamoriello is a clear signal of the Islanders' intent to retain their star.

The fate of current Islanders GM Garth Snow remains unknown. Snow just completed his 12th season on the job. The club has made the playoffs four times in those seasons.