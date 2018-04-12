21h ago
Report: Landry, Browns closing $75.5M deal
TSN.ca Staff
Schefter: Browns will lock up Landry to a 5-year deal
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns and recently acquired wide receiver Jarvis Landry are finalizing a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with $47 million guaranteed.
After the Miami Dolphins placed a franchise tag on Landry in February, the three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns from the Miami Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick and 2019 seventh-round draft pick on March 9.
Last season, Landry led the league with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.