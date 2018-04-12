According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns and recently acquired wide receiver Jarvis Landry are finalizing a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with $47 million guaranteed.

The #Browns and WR Jarvis Landry are going to agree to terms on a 5-year, $75.5M extension, sources say. He gets $47M guaranteed… crazy for those who considered him a slot receiver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

After the Miami Dolphins placed a franchise tag on Landry in February, the three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns from the Miami Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick and 2019 seventh-round draft pick on March 9.

Last season, Landry led the league with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.