7m ago
Report: Raiders acquire LB McMillan
The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired linebacker Raekwon McMillan from the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. The Raiders will send a 2021 fourth round draft pick to the Dolphins in exchange for McMillan and a 2021 fifth round draft pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff

The 24-year-old McMillan played in 13 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins last season, finishing the year with 72 tackles.
The 2017 second-rounder is in the last year of his rookie contract.