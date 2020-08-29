Dolphins' Flores: 'I've lived this, I've had guns pointed at me by police'

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired linebacker Raekwon McMillan from the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Compensation update: Raiders are trading a 2021 fourth-round pick to Miami for Dolphins’ linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick, per source. Good value for Raiders, but McMillan is in the last year of his deal. https://t.co/kkWF5UHccR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2020

The Raiders will send a 2021 fourth round draft pick to the Dolphins in exchange for McMillan and a 2021 fifth round draft pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old McMillan played in 13 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins last season, finishing the year with 72 tackles.

The 2017 second-rounder is in the last year of his rookie contract.