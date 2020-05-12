22m ago
Report: Raiders to sign CB Amukamara
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara, according to a report from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
TSN.ca Staff
Who's the front-runner for NFL MVP award?
The 30-year-old Amukamara played the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears and started 15 games last year. He finished the campaign with 53 tackles and 10 pass defences. Amukamara was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and played for the club for the club for five seasons. He had a one-season stop in Jacksonville before joining the Bears.