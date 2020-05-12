The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara, according to a report from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent CB Prince Amukamara, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The former first-round pick heads to Vegas for his 10th NFL season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2020

The 30-year-old Amukamara played the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears and started 15 games last year. He finished the campaign with 53 tackles and 10 pass defences. Amukamara was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and played for the club for the club for five seasons. He had a one-season stop in Jacksonville before joining the Bears.