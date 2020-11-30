1h ago
Report: Raiders' Jacobs to have tests on ankle
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain in his team's 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, and will undergo tests on the ankle Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain in his team's 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, and will undergo tests on the ankle Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added 'it sounds like [the injury] looked worse than it is.' Jacobs was injured late in the game Sunday when he was tackled by the ankle after a run.
The 22-year-old has started all 11 games for the Raiders this season, carrying the ball 206 yards for 782 yards and nine touchdowns.