It appears Le'Veon Bell has narrowed his list to three teams.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bell is planning to sign with either the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs or Miami Dolphins, with a decision coming perhaps as early as Thursday.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

Bell was released by the Jets on Tuesday after the team failed to find a trade partner for the disgruntled running back.

The 28-year-old, who missed three games with a hamstring injury, rushed 19 times for 74 yards in two games with the Jets this season. He added three catches for 39 yards.