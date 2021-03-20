LeBron: 'I should have more than four' MVPs

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a high right ankle sprain Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks and will be out indefinitely according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

James left early in the second quarter, and the team later announced he would not return. The Lakers didn't say whether James will have X-rays or an MRI.

The 17-time All-Star got hurt when he rolled his right ankle and then made awkward contact on the perimeter with defender Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul on the play. James fell to the court and screamed, briefly rolling around in obvious pain.

But he got up shortly afterward and walked it off during a timeout, retying his shoes and returning to the court. The 36-year-old superstar stayed in the game and even hit a corner 3-pointer on the Lakers' ensuing possession.

James then called another timeout moments later and took himself out of the game with 10:04 left in the first half. He smacked a chair in frustration, knocking it over as he walked off the court behind the Lakers' basket.

He immediately went to the locker room accompanied by the Lakers' training staff and Anthony Davis, who hasn't played since Valentine's Day due to a right calf injury.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a commanding 18th NBA season for the defending champion Lakers, who sit second in the overall NBA standings despite Davis' lengthy absence.