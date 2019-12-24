LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed questionable to play on Christmas Day, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the duo is expected to suit up after the team conducted an impromptu practice on Tuesday.

Reporting with @McTen: Stars are aligned for Lakers-Clippers on Christmas Day. Lakers conducted impromptu practice this morning and LeBron James (groin) and Anthony Davis (knee) are expected to play vs. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at 8 PM ET on ABC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

James missed Sunday's game because of a thoracic muscle injury but will have had five days to recover coming into Wednesday's showcase with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. Davis, meanwhile, is dealing with a sore right knee that he tweaked during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers enter Wednesday's showdown having lost three games in a row, while the Clippers are coming in off a 118-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Christmas, the Lakers will be back in action Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.