Report: LeBron would listen to Warriors if max slot is available

If the money is there, the Golden State Warriors and superstar LeBron James could have a meeting this summer to discuss the possibility of joining forces, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

For this to even have a chance of happening, the Warriors will need to make room for a max salary spot on their roster, meaning one (or two) of their current All-Stars would likely have to go. Golden State's payroll is $135 million, the highest in the NBA.

ESPN Sources: LeBron James could meet with Golden State Warriors during free-agency. https://t.co/6VACFDFf4M — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2018

Haynes notes that Warriors are not currently exploring the idea of landing the three-time NBA champion.

James is expected to decline his $35.6 million for the 2018-19 campaign at season's end, making him a free agent for the third time of his career.

A sign-and-trade would be the most likely avenue to clear cap space says Haynes. In addition, Haynes adds that Kevin Durant would likely need to take a pay cut, Shaun Livingston would have to be dealt and the Warriors would need a bench full of players making the league minimum.

James, 33, is averaging 26.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists over 50 games in 2017-18, his 11th season in Cleveland and 15th in the NBA.

The Cavs have had a trying season for their standards, sitting with a 30-20 record and third place in the Eastern Conference.