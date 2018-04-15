Kawhi Leonard will not be returning to the San Antonio Spurs lineup after all.

Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania reports that the 26-year-old forward will miss the remainder of the postseason as he recovers from a lingering quadriceps injury.

Though cleared medically by the Spurs, Leonard has not been cleared by his personal medical staff in New York where he has been undergoing rehab. Charania notes that the rehab is being done in collaboration with team staff.

Leonard was limited to just nine games this season, after having missed the first 27 contests of the season with the injury, and hasn't played since January 13.

A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game a season ago.

Earlier on Sunday, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed disappointment in not having Leonard available.

The seventh seed in the West, the Spurs dropped Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal best-of-seven series with the Golden State Warriors, 113-92, on Saturday.

Game 2 goes on Monday night in Oakland.