LiAngelo Ball is reportedly making progress to realizing a career in the NBA.

Per Alex Kennedy of USA Today Sports, Ball, who worked out today at the Professional Basketball Combine in Florida, said that he has private workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Ball, who wasn't one of the players invited to last week's NBA-sanctioned combine, isn't expected to be chosen in next month's draft.

Per Kennedy, Ball also said that he interviewed on Tuesday with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns at the combine.

The six-foot-five, 20-year-old Ball, impressed at times while playing overseas from January through most of April with Vytautas Prienai–Birštonas of the Lithuanian Basketball League. Ball signed with the Lithuanian club after his father, LaVar Ball, decided to pull him off of UCLA's basketball team after the younger Ball and two other Bruins players were suspended for stealing items from high-end fashion stores in China during a tournament the team was playing in the country.

If LiAngelo Ball successfully manages to break into the NBA ranks, he will join his older brother, Lonzo Ball, who just completed his rookie season with the Lakers. LaVar has stated on numerous occasions that he believes that his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and his youngest, LaMelo, will all play someday in the NBA and for their hometown Lakers.