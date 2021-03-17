Canada's road to World Cup qualification appears to have gotten more difficult.

French outlet Equipe reports that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 voted on Wednesday to bar the releases of players to international duty from non-European Union nations.

This would prevent Lille forward Jonathan David from joining Canada for its March 25 World Cup qualifier against Bermuda.

It's unclear as to whether or not this ban will apply to David's teammate Tim Weah, a United States international, because the USMNT camp for its upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland is set for Austria, while Canada will be playing Bermuda in Orlando.

After a slow start, David has become a reliable performer for the Ligue 1 leaders in his first season after a €30 million move from Belgian side Gent. In 28 league appearances, the Ottawa-raised David has nine goals.

Lille currently sits atop the table with a three-point lead on Paris Saint-Germain. The team has not claimed a Ligue 1 title since 2011.