Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan is hanging up his cleats after nine seasons in the NFL, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.

Morgan was drafted 16th overall in the 2010 NFL draft and spent all nine seasons of his career with the Titans. He played in 118 games with the Titans starting 106 of them. The 30-year old amassed 44.5 sacks, 306 tackles and 54 tackles for a loss.

In 2018, Morgan played out the last of a four-year, $27 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2014.

Morgan's best season as a pass-rusher came in 2016 when he finished nine sacks in 15 games.