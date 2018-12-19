The Detroit Lions will place Kerryon Johnson on season-ending injured reserve, according to report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lions placing RB Kerryon Johnson on IR today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2018

The rookie running back missed the last four games with knee injury. Johnson had 118 carries for 641 rushing yards and three touchdown rushes. He had two games in which he carried over 100 yards, including a career-high 151 yards in a 32-21 defeat over Miami Dolphins in week 7.

Johnson rushed for 101 yards in a week 3 matchup in a 26-10 win over the New England Patriots, becoming the first Detroit back in 71 games to break the 100-yard mark.