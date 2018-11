Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones escaped major injury when tests revealed his ACL and MCL are in tact, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Jones sustained a bone bruise and will be considered day-to-day.

Jones left the Lions' 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears in the third quarter Sunday with the knee injury.

The 28-year-old has 35 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns.