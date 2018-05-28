With Germany international Emre Can looking set to leave on a free transfer, Liverpool have wasted no time in finding a replacement.

The club announced the signing of Brazil international midfielder Fabinho from Monaco.

The fee for the 24-year-old is believed to be north of £40 million.

A product of the Fluminense youth system, Fabinho joined Monaco from Brazilian side Rio Ave in 2013 on a loan deal that was made permanent in 2015.

Fabinho has made 230 appearances in all competitions for Monaco over five seasons and was a member of their Ligue 1-winning side in 2017.

Fabinho scored seven times in 33 league appearances this season, averaging 3.4 tackles and 1.4 interceptions a match.

He has been capped four times by the Selecao.