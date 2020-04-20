The Los Angeles Angels are committing $1.2 million to pay more than 1,800 people who work at their stadium through a one-time grant, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

It was announced in mid-March that all teams would pledge at least $1 million to help cover lost pay of ballpark employees left without work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gonzalez adds the Angels increased their commitment by 20 per cent.

Ballpark workers at Angels Stadium in Anaheim were scheduled to receive their first paycheque on Thursday as the MLB season was originally scheduled to begin on March 26.

Meanwhile, commissioner Rob Manfred is allowing teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting on May 1.