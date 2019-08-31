The Los Angeles Chargers have given running back Melvin Gordon, who has held out in hopes of securing a new contract from the team, permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Some potentially big news for the #Chargers: They have given the reps for Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, sources say. He’ll explore his options, which include returning. But big few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The NFL Network insider adds that in addition to exploring trade options, Gordon will also weigh returning to the Chargers.

The 26-year-old running back has been away from the team since the start of training camp in July, and his representations and the chargers reportedly haven't made much progress on a new deal.

Gordon, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, is set to earn $5.6 million this upcoming season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season and added 490 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.