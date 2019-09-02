Report: Chargers' Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1

Chargers have drawn a line in the sand with Gordon

The NFL season is just days away, but Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon won't be suiting up for Week 1, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1 as he sorts through potential trade options during his holdout, according to a source. My understanding is only a new development would bring him in. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 2, 2019

Folwer is reporting that Gordon won't report for Week 1 as he sorts through potential trade options during his holdout.

The star running back announced in July that he was looking for a new contract, one that would give him a significant pay raise from the $5.6 million he is owed in 2019.

By not showing up for Week 1 Gordon will forego $330,000.

While the two sides haven't been able to come to a deal a big development came on Aug. 31 when the Chargers gave Gordon and his team permission to seek a trade, according to the NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

Some potentially big news for the #Chargers: They have given the reps for Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, sources say. He’ll explore his options, which include returning. But big few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says the team has informed Melvin Gordon and his camp that contract negotiations will be suspended until the end of the season, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

With no Gordon in Week 1 backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson should share a bulk of the work in the Chargers opening game when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8.