Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury and a hyperextended knee, per source. Ekeler now seeking a second opinion on his injuries and timeline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Ekeler was injured early in the Chargers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. The 25-year-old had just two carries for 12 yards and one reception for two yards in the loss.

Ekeler has 49 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and 17 receptions for 144 yards receiving.

