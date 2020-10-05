2h ago
Report: Chargers RB Ekeler out 4-6 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Chargers 31, Buccaneers 38
Ekeler was injured early in the Chargers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. The 25-year-old had just two carries for 12 yards and one reception for two yards in the loss.
Ekeler has 49 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and 17 receptions for 144 yards receiving.
