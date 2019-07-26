It doesn't appear Melvin Gordon will be reporting to the Los Angeles Chargers anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have exchanged contract proposals with the Pro Bowl running back, but there is now pessimism a deal will be reached in the near future and Gordon's holdout could extend into the regular season.

Gordon previously informed the team he would not report to training camp without a new deal and his agent, Fletcher Smith, said earlier this month Gordon would demand a trade from the Chargers if he does not receive an extension.

Gordon, who was the 15th overall draft pick in the 2015 draft, is set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which the Chargers picked up last year. He was vocal in his support of Le'Veon Bell last season, when the running back sat out instead of playing under the franchise tag, and said last week he's received support from teammates in his contract stance.

"They're all behind me. They all got my back," Gordon told ESPN. "They all told me, 'You know what - we don't really speak on contracts - but you just go and do what's best for your family.' And I'm glad I got that support from them."

The 26-year-old rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season, adding 490 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Chargers opened training camp on Wednesday and placed Gordon on the did not report list.

"I can see his thought process but he's not here," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday. "I'm not naive. I know we are better with Melvin but we have a strong running back group."