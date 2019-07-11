26m ago
Report: Chargers RB Gordon to demand trade without extension
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has informed the team that he will not report to training camp unless he receives a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The report adds that Gordon will demand a trade from the team if no new contract is forthcoming.
TSN.ca Staff
Gordon, who was the 15th overall draft pick in the 2015 draft, is set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 as part of the structure in his rookie contract.
The 26-year-old rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season.