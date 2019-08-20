Former CFL wide receiver Dontrelle Inman is signing back with the Los Angeles Chargers according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

A reunion: Free agent WR Dontrelle Inman is signing back with the LA #Chargers, source said. They made an offer that stood as he took visits. The #Jets made an offer, too, but the pull QB Philip Rivers played a big part. So he’s back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

The New York Jets also made an offer for the wideout as well, but Rapoport notes a reunion with quarterback Philip Rivers played a big part in Inman's return to the Chargers. He was with the franchise from 2014 to 2017.

The former CFL wide receiver, who was released by the New England Patriots on Sunday, appeared in nine games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, recording 28 receptions and 304 yards with three touchdowns.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 58 NFL games over five seasons with the Chargers, Chicago Bears and Colts.

Inman got his start in pro football with the Toronto Argonauts, playing two seasons from 2012 to 2013. He recorded a total of 100 receptions for 1,542 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over 31 games. He helped the Argos win the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.

Toronto released Inman after the 2013 campaign so he could purse NFL opportunities.