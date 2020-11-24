1h ago
Report: Chargers to activate Ekeler from IR
The Los Angeles Chargers plan to designate running back Austin Ekeler for return from injured reserve this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's unclear yet if Ekeler will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills but he will practice with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
Ekeler has been out since Week 4 when he suffered a significant hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old had recorded 248 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 144 yards receiving through four games this season.