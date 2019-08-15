Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered an ankle injury at practice this week that could knock him out of the Chargers' remaining preseason games, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added the injury is not considered serious and Allen is expected back for the Chargers' regular season opener.

Allen has been named to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and finished last year with 97 receptions for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns.