Los Angles Clippers forward/centre Montrezl Harrell has departed the team to attend to an emergency family matter, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that the Louisville product intends to return to Orlando at a later date.

The 26-year-old Tarboro, NC native is in his fifth NBA season and third with the Clippers.

Taken with the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Harrell was acquired by the Clippers in the summer of 2017 as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Rockets.

Harrell was having a career year prior to the NBA's stoppage of play in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is likely a leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, given to the NBA's top substitute.

In 63 games this season, Harrell was averaging 18.6 points on .580 shooting, 7.1 boards and 1.1 blocks in 27.8 minutes a night.

The Clippers' first action in the Disney campus is scheduled for July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.