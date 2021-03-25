1h ago
Report: Clippers get Rondo from Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package including fellow guard Lou Williams, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Clippers also send two future second-round picks to the Hawks in the deal, per source.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
The Clippers are also sending the Hawks two future second-round picks in the deal, according to Wojnarowski.
