Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Leonard hasn’t played since suffering a left knee contusion in the second half of the Clippers loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 19, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Leonard is out "day-to-day."

Evaluations on Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not show any further seriousness to left knee contusion, and he is day-to-day in return, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2019

Leonard, who signed with the Clippers this summer, has been out of the lineup since suffering a left knee contusion against the Houston Rockets last Wednesday.

The 28-year-old small forward is averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists over nine games this season in Los Angeles.