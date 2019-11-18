13m ago
Report: Clippers' Leonard remains out with knee contusion
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Leonard is out "day-to-day."
Leonard, who signed with the Clippers this summer, has been out of the lineup since suffering a left knee contusion against the Houston Rockets last Wednesday.
The 28-year-old small forward is averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists over nine games this season in Los Angeles.