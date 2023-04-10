Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that George is making tangible progress from his knee injury suffered on March 21.

The 32-year-old was injured in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after hitting the floor hard late in the fourth quarter following a foul from Luguentz Dort. He remained on the court for a few minutes before departing to the locker room without putting any weight on his right leg. He has not played since suffering the injury.

George, an eight-time All-Star, is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 56 games with the Clippers this season.

The Clippers have locked into the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Suns.