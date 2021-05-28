Stephen A.'s pep talk for the Clippers facing an 0-2 deficit

Things just got more daunting for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite already being down 2-0 to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports forward Serge Ibaka will miss Friday's Game 3 because of a lingering back issue.

Clippers C/F Serge Ibaka is expected to miss tonight’s Game 3 vs. Mavericks due to lingering back issue, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LAC is down 2-0 entering pivotal contest in Dallas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2021

Ibaka played just 5:35 in L.A.'s Game 2 loss, leaving early after his back flared up. The 31-year-old played 12:47 with eight points and four rebounds in Game 1.

Ibaka averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 41 contests for the Clippers this season, his first in Los Angeles since coming over as a free agent after a four-year run with the Toronto Raptors.