It looks like Tyronn Lue is headed back to Los Angeles after all, but just not with the Lakers.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the Los Angeles Clippers are close to hiring the NBA title-winning coach as the top assistant to Doc Rivers.

The Clippers are closing in on the hiring of Tyronn Lue as a top assistant to Coach Doc Rivers, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 14, 2019

Lue, 42, had widely been expected to become the head coach of the Lakers earlier this year, to reunite with LeBron James with whom he won the 2016 NBA title as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, following the firing of Luke Walton. But Lue and the Lakers couldn't come to an agreement and the team subsequently hired Frank Vogel with Jason Kidd as his top assistant.

The Clippers are closing in on the hiring of Tyronn Lue as a top assistant to Coach Doc Rivers, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 14, 2019

Prior to joining the Cavs in 2014, Lue spent three seasons as an assistant under Rivers with the Boston Celtics (2011 to 2013) and then the Clippers (2013-14).

In parts of four seasons as the head coach of the Cavs, Lue posted a 128-83 record, reaching three NBA Finals. He was fired by the Cavs after an 0-6 start to last season's campaign.

As a player, Lue appeared in 554 games over 11 seasons with the Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

He won back-to-back titles with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001.