The Isaiah Thomas era didn't last long in L.A.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Clippers have waived Thomas after acquiring him in a three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards at Thursday's trade deadline.

Thomas has played in 40 games so far this season for the Wizards with an average of 12.2 points per game to go along with 3.7 assists.

It's been a wild last few seasons for Thomas. After averaging 28.9 points per game with the Boston Celtics, Thomas dealt with a flurry of injuries and has only played a combined 84 games over the past three seasons. Thomas has bounced around quite a bit as well, heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade involving Kyrie Irving and then to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets before signing with the Washington Wizards as a free agent in the summer.

Prior to his time in Boston, Thomas also had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

The 31-year-old has an average of 18.1 points per game for his career.