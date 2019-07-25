Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired first baseman/DH Tyler White from the Houston Astros for minor league pitcher Andre Scrubb according to a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

White appeared in 71 games this season for the Astros, his fourth year with the team, and posted a .225 batting average with three homers and 21 RBIs.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment last Friday.

White was selected by the Astros is the 33rd round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He posted career numbers in 2018 hitting 12 home runs and driving in 42.