1h ago
Report: Dodgers agree to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a deal in place to acquire star outfielder Mookie Betts and former Cy Young-winning pitcher David Price from the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Dodgers betting on Mookie to get them a World Series title
The trade is pending a physical.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers will send right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who is part of the package headed to the Red Sox.
In a separate deal, the Dodgers are sending outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo, according to Passan.
Multiple reports from throughout the off-season indicate the Red Sox are looking to cut payroll. Betts, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this coming season, avoided arbitration with the Red Sox by signing a one-year, $27 million deal with the club earlier this month. The deal was the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
The 27-year-old Betts hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs last season. Betts was named the 2018 AL MVP and has spent the entirety of his six-year career in Boston.
Price, 34, posted a 7-5 record with a 4.28 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 22 starts and 107.1 innings pitched in 2019. Price also won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, spending the last four seasons in Boston.