The day after pulling off one of the biggest blockbuster trades in recent baseball history, the Los Angeles Dodgers have stayed busy.

The team is finalizing a deal to trade outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Los Angeles Angels for a package including infielder Luis Rengifo, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The #Angels and #Dodgers still working to finalize their deal that now is expected to include Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling. The Dodgers would send OF Joe Pederson and Stripling to the #Angels for middle infielder Luis Rengifo and two prospects. Still, a lot of moving parts. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2020

Pederson, 27, has spent all six of his major league seasons with the Dodgers.

An All-Star in 2015, Pederson hit .249 last season with 36 home runs and 74 runs batted in and an OPS of .876 in 149 games.

Pederson has one year and $8 million remaining on his current deal.

Stripling, 30, appeared in 32 contests for the Dodgers a season ago, starting 15 of them. He was 4-4 with a 3.47 earned run average and WHIP of 1.147 over 90.2 innings pitched.

An All-Star in 2018, Stripling heads into his fifth big league season. He is set to earn $2.1 million this season and is arbitration eligible in 2021 and 2022.

Rengifo, 22, made his big league debut last season. He appeared in 108 games for the Halos, batting .238 with seven HR, 33 RBI and a .685 OPS.