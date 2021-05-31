Stephen A.: If AD isn't healthy, LeBron and the Lakers will be going home

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is unlikely to play Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday with the groin strain that forced him to miss the second half of Sunday's Game 4 loss, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

He's currently listed as day-to-day.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Davis, 28, started Game 4 and picked up six points in the first half despite being questionable to play with a knee injury coming in.

The 2012 first overall pick averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 36 games in 2020-21, his second season in Los Angeles.

The Suns and Lakers are tied 2-2 in their opening round series with Game 5 slated for Phoenix on Tuesday.