How long will AD be sidelined with injury?

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks after suffering a calf strain Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis underwent an MRI today, which revealed a re-aggrevation near his Achilles. Lakers and Davis will be conservative on a return to play, which could be sometime after the All-Star Break running March 5 to 10, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/8touT9FkIf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Even prior to MRI today, conversation among GM Rob Pelinka, Anthony Davis and agent Rich Paul of @KlutchSports has been to take their time on AD's return to lineup, sources tell ESPN. They'll take another look in two-to-three weeks, yes, but "conservative" is the operative word. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The 27-year-old had an MRI on Monday which revealed a re-aggrevation near his Achilles, reports Wojnarowski.

The Lakers and Davis will be conservative regarding his return, says Wojnarowski, which could be after the March 5-10 All-Star break.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 23 games this season.