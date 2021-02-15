27m ago
Report: Davis to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks after suffering a calf strain Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old had an MRI on Monday which revealed a re-aggrevation near his Achilles, reports Wojnarowski.
The Lakers and Davis will be conservative regarding his return, says Wojnarowski, which could be after the March 5-10 All-Star break.
Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 23 games this season.