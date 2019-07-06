Where do the Raptors go from here?

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent centre DeMarcus Cousins and will sign guard Rajon Rondo to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Miami Heat had interest in Cousins, but several Lakers players -- including Anthony Davis -- helped convince him on joining LA, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/U2fgWbb8PL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Free agent Rajon Rondo is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The Miami Heat were also interested in Cousins, per Wojnarowski, but Anthony Davis along with several other Lakers players convinced Cousins to join the Lakers. Cousins deal with the Lakers is worth $3.5 million, according to Wojnarowski.

Cousins' one-year deal with the Lakers is $3.5M. https://t.co/nXaFChoG3C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The 28-year-old centre averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds per game in 30 regular season games this season. Cousins was sidelined for the majority of the 2018-19 season after rupturing his Achilles with the New Orleans Pelicans the season prior. Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 regular season games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18.

Cousins was originally selected by the Sacramento Kings fifth overall in 2010 NBA Draft. The Alabama native spent seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings, receiving four all-star nods, before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017.

Cousins made his first playoff appearance with the Golden State Warriors this season before injuring his quad in Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Cousins returned in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over the course of his nine-year NBA career.

The 33-year-old Rondo averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds over the course of the 2018-19 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to signing with the Lakers, Rondo had stints with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The four-time all-star brings quite the resume with him. Rondo has four NBA All-Defensive Team nods and one All-NBA third team (2012). Not to mention, Rondo won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in the 2007-08 season.

Rondo has averaged 10.4 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over the course of his 13-year career.