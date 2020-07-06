Los Angeles Lakers centre Dwight Howard has decided to play in the restarted NBA season later this month in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Lakers center Dwight Howard told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium today he has decided to play in restarted NBA season, join the team on Thursday in Orlando, and will donate his remaining game checks to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

Howard, per Charania, will join the Lakers in Orlando on Thursday. The Lakers centre, who had reportedly previously been unsure about participating in the resumed season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in the United States, will donate his remaining game cheques to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again, according to

Charania.Howard, a 15-year veteran, joined this Lakers after signing a one-year deal with the team in the off-season. The 34-year-old averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over 62 games prior to the season being shut down in March because of the pandemic.

The Lakers are scheduled to play in one of the NBA's two opening night games for the resumed season when they take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30. The Lakers second game is against the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Aug. 1.