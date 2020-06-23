How do teams prevent players from breaking the bubble rules?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted out of playing in Orlando for the NBA’s restarted season, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The report indicated that Bradley prefers to stay with his family, including his six-year-old son who has dealt with respiratory issues and would not be likely to be cleared to enter the NBA bubble.

Veteran JR Smith is a leading candidate to replace Bradley on the Lakers roster, according to Wojnarowski.

Bradley appeared in 49 games this season for the Lakers, including 44 starts, averaging 8.6 points and 1.3 assists per game.

The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Lakers and has also appeared for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, where he spent the first seven years of his NBA career.

The Celtics selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Bradley joins Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers and Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards, who will both also reportedly not join their teams for the resumption of the NBA season.