The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting May 16 as the day to reopen their practice facility under the NBA's protocol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On a Zoom conference call on Wednesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said “It’s not really anything we can control. When it’s safe and appropriate for us to get back in our building we’ll do so at that time.”

"There’s a handful of teams around the league that are going to be back on the 8th, most of them will not. We’ll continue to see how things progress next week," he added.

One team that will be opening their training facility on Friday is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the NBA team is going ahead with plans to open its training facility on Friday so players can individually work out.

Bickerstaff said the team has been in contact with local and Ohio health officials to make sure it is following safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s year-round facility in Independence, Ohio has been closed since mid-March.

Bickerstaff, who took over the Cavs when John Beilein stepped down in February midway through his first season, said the league has advised that any player and coach remain 12 feet apart while on the floor together.

He said coaches will be required to wear masks and gloves. Bickerstaff said the workouts are voluntary and "no one is being pressured to do anything."