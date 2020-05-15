The Los Angeles Lakers will reopen their practice facility on Saturday according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"After conversations and clearance from the L.A. Country government and health officials. The Lakers will do so on a limited basis. I'm told not all seven days of the week will be open to players and personnel. And they will have to follow the NBA's strict guidelines. But for LeBron James and his West-leading Lakers team, a team that was hopeful to contend for an NBA Championship, that this is one small step to some level of normalcy," Charania said via Stadium.

NBA teams were allowed to reopen their facilities beginning last Friday in accordance with local government and state authorities.

The league's guidelines limit players to working out alone or with stringent physical distancing measures in place among players and team personnel.

The NBA paused its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.