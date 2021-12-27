Sanchez believes Rams should turn page on Goff: 'They win in spite of him, not because of him'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff broke his right thumb Sunday during a critical loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rams QB Jared Goff also suffered a dislocation during the game. He was able to grip a ball and throw today — perhaps a good sign. He’ll have more tests tomorrow to see about his status. https://t.co/2koZ9G01me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

Goff also suffered a dislocation during the game, reports Rapoport, but was able to continue. Rapoport says Goff will undergo further tests on Monday as his status for the season finale next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals is currently up in the air.

The 26-year-old Goff threw for 234 yards and an interception on Sunday. The fifth-year player, who was selected first overall by the Rams in 2016, has thrown for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 15 games this season.

The Rams hold a 9-6 record and currently own one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC. However, the Cards are just a game behind at 8-7 with next weekend's game in Los Angeles proving to be very important.

The Seahawks clinched the NFC West title on Sunday with their 20-9 victory over the Rams.