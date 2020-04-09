In Depth: How pro football’s future will be affected by COVID-19

The Houston Texans are in the process of trading for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Texans are in the process of trading for #Rams WR Brandin Cooks. On the move again, this time to Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

This will be the third time Cooks has been traded in his career after previously being traded by the New Orleans Saints to the New England Patriots and by the Patriots to the Rams.

The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Rams and finished last season with 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns, his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2014.

A 2014 first round draft pick, Cooks is a four-time 1,000-yard receiver.