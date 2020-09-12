The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

The extension is worth up to $48 million, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and MikeGarafolo.

In Kupp's third year with the Rams last season, the 27-year-old finished with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Rams selected Kupp in the third round in 2017 and since then the Eastern Washington product has amassed 196 receptions for 2,596 yards and 21 touchdowns.