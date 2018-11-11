The Louisville Cardinals did not wait until the end of the season to make a coaching change.

Yahoo! Sports' Pat Forde reports the team has fired head coach Bobby Petrino in the midst of a miserable 2-8 campaign.

Breaking: Louisville has fired Bobby Petrino, effective immediately. Story to come on @YahooSports — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 11, 2018

Still winless in the ACC, the Cardinals fell 54-23 to No. 13 Syracuse on Friday, less than a week after surrendering 77 points in a loss to No. 2 Clemson.

Petrino, 57, was in the third year of a seven-year, $24.5 million extension signed in 2016. His buyout is believed to be in the $14 million range.

A native of Lewistown, MT, Petrino began his second stint with the Cardinals in 2014, having served as head coach from 2003 to 2006.

After winning at least eight games in his first four seasons, including a 9-4 2016 campaign in which the team finished atop the conference and quarterback Lamar Jackson captured the Heisman Trophy, this season started with a loss to top-ranked Alabama, followed by wins over Indiana State and Western Kentucky. Since Week 3, the team has been winless, dropping seven straight and averaging just under 50 points against a game during the streak.

Petrino began his coaching career in 1983 and had stints in coordinator and other coaching roles with the likes of Idaho, Arizona State and Nevada, as well as serving as the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1999 to 2000. His first stint with the Cards was his first head coaching job.

After leaving the Cardinals, Petrino spent one year as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007, but resigned ahead of Week 14 with a 3-10 to take over as the head coach at Arkansas.

Petrino was infamously fired by the Razorbacks in 2012 following the revelation that he was carrying on an affair with a student-development coordinator for the program that came to light after a motorcycle accident that spring.

Petrino departs the Cardinals with an overall mark of 77-35 over his two tenures.

The Cardinals have two games left on their schedule, both at home, against NC State and No. 11 Kentucky.