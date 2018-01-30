Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is likely out six to eight weeks, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Love is indeed getting an X-ray on his injured hand as his status return will be updated after that — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 31, 2018

Love played just under five minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons to get X-rays on his left hand. According to Dave McMenamin, the X-ray revealed a non-displaced in the fifth metacarpal of his left hand. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The X-ray on Kevin Love's left hand revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal. Love will not return to play tonight. His status will be updated after additional examination and consultation tomorrow in Cleveland, per the Cavs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2018

He did not attempt a shot, marking the first time since 2011 he hasn't attempted a shot in the first quarter, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Love dealt with a broken left hand in 2009 and a broken right hand in 2012 after injuring himself while working out at his condominium as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 47 games so far this season, Love is averaging 18.2 points per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Blake Griffin was not in the lineup for the Pistons Tuesday night. Head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters that he is not sure whether Griffin will suit up for Thursday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.