The Seattle Mariners have been a busy team this off-season.

With a blockbuster deal that will send star second baseman Robinson Cano to the New York Mets all but done, the Mariners appear to have made another move involving an All Star infielder, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

On Sunday night, Seattle reportedly agreed in principle to trade middle infielder Jean Segura to the Philadelphia Phillies for shortstop J.P. Crawford as part of the return.

The 28-year-old Segura was named to his second career All-Star Game in 2018, hitting .304 with 10 home runs and 63 RBIs over 144 games in his second season with the club.

Segura has spent seven seasons in the Majors with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners.

Crawford, 23, hit .214 with three homers and 12 RBIs over 49 games last season with the Phillies. The Long Beach native was selected by the Phillies 16th overall in the 2013 MLB Draft and has 72 games of experience in the Majors.