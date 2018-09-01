The trade involving Khalil Mack and the Bears hasn't yet been made official, but the All-Pro defensive end's new team has apparently made him a rich man.

The two parties have reached agreement on a record-setting six-year, $141 million extension that includes $90 million guaranteed and $60 million at signing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. No defensive player in the history of the NFL has ever receiving a contract bigger than the one the Bears are giving Mack.

Mack, who skipped out on training camp and the preseason with the Oakland Raiders, was reportedly traded to the Bears earlier on Saturday. The Raiders reportedly received a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and a 2019-sixth-round pick for Mack, while parting with 2020-second round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick.

The 27-year-old Mack, who took defensive MVP honours in 2016, also has two First-team All-Pro nominations under his belt. Over his four seasons in NFL, Mack compiled 40.5 sacks and 231 tackles.