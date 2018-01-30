With Leroy Sane hurt in Sunday's FA Cup win over Cardiff City, Premier League leaders Manchester City appear to be wasting no time in finding a replacement ahead of Wednesday's transfer deadline.

The Daily Mail reports City has made a £50 million bid for former PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez with the Algeria international handing in a transfer request to Leicester City to try to force through the move. Mahrez, 26, is not cup-tied and could feature for City in the Champions League.

The £50 million offer might not be enough to convince the Foxes to sell with the club looking at the recent transfers of Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk as the market setters. The Daily Mail notes that no internal valuation has been placed on Mahrez, who was instrumental to the club's shock Premier League triumph in 2016. Coincidentally, Mahrez is represented by Kia Joorabchian, the same agent who faciliated Coutinho's protracted move to Barcelona. Mahrez reportedly already handed a transfer request in over the summer amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

A native of Sarcelles, France, Mahrez joined the Foxes in 2013 from Le Havre with Leicester City still in the Championship. Since then, he's made 165 appearances with the club in all competitions, scoring 44 times.

Germany international Sane, the recipient of a bruising tackle from Joe Bennett, could be out for up to six weeks with ankle ligament damage.